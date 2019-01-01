New York Mets

Why the Mets should focus on trading Wilson Ramos before the deadline

The Mets might be prepared to deal Zack Wheeler this month, but their priority at the trade deadline ought to be trying to undo their mistake of signing Wilson Ramos last winter by finding a team that will take him off their hands.

