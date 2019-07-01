New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Conservative on First Day of International Signing Period

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 2m

After doling out a pair of million-dollar bonuses to international amateurs in both 2017 and 2018, the Mets signed one such player when the 2019-20 period opened on Tuesday. 16-year-old Alexander

Tweets