New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso Wins NL Rookie of the Month for June
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
MLB announced that Mets' rookie first baseman, Pete Alonso, has won NL Rookie of the Month for June, with Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros winning the award in the AL.Alonso, 24, has now w
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Subway Series lineups #mets #yankeesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Best wishes on a speedy recovery!If you see me around over the next month, I won’t be able to speak but I will give anyone a smile and a hug. Thanks. Hopefully, I will talk to you soon.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 53rd Birthday, Moises Alou. The 17-year veteran posted a career .303 AVG with over 2,100 hits, a 128 OPS+ & 39.9 bWAR. Owns the longest hits streak in @Mets history at 30 games (08/23/2007 - 09/26/2007). @MoisesAlou18 @MetsMerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/qKG5cJXxEdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hitting Coney Island with us next weekend? Book your spot before the bus fills up: https://t.co/c4RZJSZmiXSuper Fan
-
It's been down 4eva today. #apocalypse. @BKCyclones congrats on getting something to post!!! @instagram https://t.co/FMRlggRJX9Minors
-
Where’s the media jokes?The Braves have their own version of the Bobby Bonilla contract the Mets are still paying off...and it’s arguably even worse https://t.co/B10NgXmftaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets