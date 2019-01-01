New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets' Pete Alonso wins Rookie of the Month award for second time

SNY: Metsblog

Chris Paddack is going to be angry. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has won the National League Rookie of the Month award for June, the second time he has taken the honors this season.

