The Mets Police
MLB uses ugly 1996 level graphic to let you know Mets’ Pete Alonso is once again Rookie of the Month!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Congrats to The Polar Bear on being ROTM again..but what the hell is this graphic? These kids raked all June. Your Rookies of the Month: Yordan Álvarez & Pete Alonso. pic.twitter.com/txdapzlYkF — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2019 Just let Darren run...

