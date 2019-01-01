New York Mets

Pete Alonso mashes his way to his second Rookie of the Month award

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 4m

As he continues to shatter records left and right, Alonso will continue to be rewarded for it. For the second time this season, Alonso was named the Rookie of the Month for June. In 28 games, Alonso hit an astonishing .307/.435/.653 with nine home...

