Pete Alonso mashes his way to his second Rookie of the Month award
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 4m
As he continues to shatter records left and right, Alonso will continue to be rewarded for it. For the second time this season, Alonso was named the Rookie of the Month for June. In 28 games, Alonso hit an astonishing .307/.435/.653 with nine home...
