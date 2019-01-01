New York Mets

Metsblog
44732830_thumbnail

Mets' Mickey Callaway provides update on Jed Lowrie: 'Not close' to rehab assignment

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 16m

Mets infielder Jed Lowrie is 'not close' to starting a rehab assignment as he deals with various injuries on the left side of his body.

Tweets