New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jed Lowrie not close to a rehab assignment, Mickey Callaway says
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 2m
Jed Lowrie does not appear to be progressing much in his return to the Mets.
Tweets
-
BASEBALL!! ⚾️🌭 #LGM 🌭⚾️ (With no game tomorrow, Joey wishes us all an early happy holiday, while his sister Bee reminds us of what the Fourth of July means to her.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Very Important Notice: Jason Vargas is warming up to Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Yankees at #Mets, (D.German vs J.Vargas) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/YIWzTBvuYe #playballMisc
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: Don & Peter discuss the #Mets taking the first game of the #SubwaySeries and if it would make sense for the #Mets to trade Zack Wheeler to the #Yankees. LISTEN: https://t.co/7WTXaHVk2Z. https://t.co/jQI099yuCwTV / Radio Network
-
Congrats on a great career, @CC_Sabathia!Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets