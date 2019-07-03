New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard requests Tomas Nido as preferred catcher and Mets agree

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News

Syndergaard has a 2.29 ERA over 19.1 innings and three games throwing to Nido, allowing just one home run in that stretch. Conversely, Syndergaard has a 4.69 ERA over 71 innings and 11 games throwing to Wilson Ramos.

