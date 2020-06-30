New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43842858_thumbnail

Alonso has cousin pitching to him in Derby

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

NEW YORK -- Hours before the Mets’ Subway Series games at Citi Field this week, Pete Alonso emerged from the clubhouse ahead of his teammates, bat in hand, and began cranking as many home runs as he could. Several went to the batter’s eye in...

Tweets