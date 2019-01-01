New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets and Yankees headed to All-Star Game continue to shine brightly in Subway Series | Newsday

by: David Lennon @DPLennon Newsday 14s

Pete Alonso, first-time All-Star, was out early Wednesday afternoon, engaging in another round of what could only be described as Home Run Derby practice. It looked like regular BP, only Alonso was pi

Tweets