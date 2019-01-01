New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets and Yankees headed to All-Star Game continue to shine brightly in Subway Series | Newsday
by: David Lennon @DPLennon — Newsday 14s
Pete Alonso, first-time All-Star, was out early Wednesday afternoon, engaging in another round of what could only be described as Home Run Derby practice. It looked like regular BP, only Alonso was pi
Tweets
-
Final: #Mets 1 - New York (AL) 5Official Team Account
-
Mets 2 Yankees 2. See ya next year, Subway Series.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia's first inning back from the injured list: Aaron Judge strikeout swinging, Gary Sanchez strikeout swinging, Aaron Hicks groundout to first. We've seen glimpses of good Familia before, but that is an excellent start to what the Mets hope is a turnaround for him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia with a 1-2-3 ninth that included strikeouts of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. After his first three pitches were balls, he pounded the zone with his fastball and threw a nice slider to get Sanchez. Mets sure could use more of that.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Very nice to see Familia have an easy 1-2-3 inning #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rumble Ponies fall to the SeaWolves 4-3 in 10 innings. We will see you on the 4th of July @NYSEG_Stadium!Minors
- More Mets Tweets