New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A July 4th without John Sterling is like a firecracker without a match
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m
And it will not be a one-day absence; Sterling will miss the Yankees’ entire four-game game series against the Rays, and then will get an addition four days off for the All-Star break.
Tweets
-
Final: #Mets 1 - New York (AL) 5Official Team Account
-
Mets 2 Yankees 2. See ya next year, Subway Series.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia's first inning back from the injured list: Aaron Judge strikeout swinging, Gary Sanchez strikeout swinging, Aaron Hicks groundout to first. We've seen glimpses of good Familia before, but that is an excellent start to what the Mets hope is a turnaround for him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia with a 1-2-3 ninth that included strikeouts of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. After his first three pitches were balls, he pounded the zone with his fastball and threw a nice slider to get Sanchez. Mets sure could use more of that.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Very nice to see Familia have an easy 1-2-3 inning #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rumble Ponies fall to the SeaWolves 4-3 in 10 innings. We will see you on the 4th of July @NYSEG_Stadium!Minors
- More Mets Tweets