German’s Return, Urshela’s Glove Carry Yankees To Split With Mets
by: Mets – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 28s
Germán (10-2) allowed a run over six innings, giving up five hits and no walks. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out six and threw 80 pitches in a tidy return from a strained left hip flexor
