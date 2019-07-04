New York Mets

WFAN
44741148_thumbnail

German’s Return, Urshela’s Glove Carry Yankees To Split With Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 28s

Germán (10-2) allowed a run over six innings, giving up five hits and no walks. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out six and threw 80 pitches in a tidy return from a strained left hip flexor

Tweets