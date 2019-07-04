New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Happy 4th! (From A Canadian…)
by: Niko Goutakolis — The Mets Police 5m
SLACKISH REACTION: It’s the Fourth of July! And while my national celebration day was three days ago, on July 1st, we are getting the grills ready, sunscreen on, and getting ready to make our way out to the park to root on our time in our national...
Tweets
-
It's not just an $80 projector, it's a lifestyleTV / Radio Personality
-
Happy 4th of July to everyone on the New York Mets!!! 🗽🎆 Also a special thank you to @Pete_Alonso20 @JeffMcNeil805 @JdeGrom19 and @TheRealSmith22 who make this season fun and still worth watching every game!!! 🧡💙 Congrats to our All Stars!!!⭐🤩⭐ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBStats: Through 500 career ABs, @JeffMcNeil805 has 170 H. That is the 3rd-most hits all-time trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Wade Boggs. h/t: @SNYtv https://t.co/aAPCKbWtMsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Drop Final Game Of Subway Series, Get Fourth Off https://t.co/tZ4vxDm4LO #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Happy 4th! (From A Canadian…) https://t.co/wBbzO3dTlGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Carlos Gomez's 2nd stint with #Mets has come to a close: https://t.co/ZyxsvG0tEKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets