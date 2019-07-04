New York Mets

The Mets Police
Autographed Pete Alonso HR Derby Baseball

by: Niko Goutakolis

For only $179, you can get an autographed baseball from an event that from the future! I do like how in the description, it says “signature may vary”, that to me verifies that it has been personally hand signed, which I think is kinda cool (like a...

