New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
42752624_thumbnail

Pete Alonso working hard on his Home Run Derby prep

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 3m

The 2019 Home Run Derby may feature some of the most dedicated contestants the event has seen in years, and Pete Alonso is among those who appear to be taking it very seriously. Like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alonso has spent time this week practicing...

Tweets