New York Mets

Mets Minors
Mets Minors Recap: Ronny Mauricio Hits Third Homer

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 7m

Rochester (41-42) 6, Syracuse (41-44) 3 Box ScoreCF Rajai Davis: 2-for-3, 2 R, K | .280/.337/.407C Rene Rivera: 2-for-4, K | .271/.324/.4682B Gavin Cecchini: 1-for-4, R, 2B, K | .250

