Here’s how the Mets could step it up: Rotunda, Museum, Store

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Since baseball can’t be bothered to have a Mets game on July 4th, let’s talk soccer. I just did a tour of the stadium in Barcelona and I have to say – step it up Mets. Sure we are lucky to have a rotund at all but.. And yeah we are lucky to have a …...

