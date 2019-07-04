New York Mets

Newsday
44754491_thumbnail

Pete Alonso gets Home Run Derby advice from past winners Todd Frazier, Robinson Cano | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com July 4, 2019 5:17 PM Newsday 1m

If the Home Run Derby looks like mere fun and games, that’s OK, because, well, it is fun and games. All of the All-Stars, children by their sides, fill foul territory. Tens of thousands of fans fill t

Tweets