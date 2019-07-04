New York Mets
Jeff McNeil Judges People on Hot Dog Eating Ability
by: Niko Goutakolis — The Mets Police 7m
In what I believe to be one of the most ridiculous sporting events out there, the 104th edition of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest (an event in a league called Major League Eating) got underway this afternoon, and among the “official judges” is...
The latest on J.D. Davis and the happenings on the farm. @TeddyRydquist #LGM 👀https://t.co/HaNKA7MxgOBlogger / Podcaster
See ya, Addison.Triple, single, homer for Robel Garcia in his first MLB start. What a day. What a story. https://t.co/YGhO1yrAqKBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @BKCyclones: Happy Birthday America. #MiLBBlogger / Podcaster
Ft with nydfhmcmkfjrbnyz xdewetovxyxBeat Writer / Columnist
Need the Statcast data on that spin.SPIN MOVE!!!! https://t.co/8dHg2lS8C1Beat Writer / Columnist
Happy Birthday America. #MiLBMinors
