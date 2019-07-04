New York Mets

New York Post
St. Lucie Mets sees fireworks show go very wrong — again

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 3m

Fireworks turned to flames for one of the Mets’ minor-league affiliates. The High-A St. Lucie Mets saw their postgame Fourth of July fireworks display at First Data Field go array in Florida

