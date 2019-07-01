New York Mets

Mets Merized
44762620_thumbnail

Mets Minors Recap: Ruben Tejada Homers, Continues Strong Season for Syracuse

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 14m

Syracuse (42-44) 7, Buffalo (43-42) 5 Box ScoreRuben Tejada (3B) 2-for-4, HR (5th), 3 RBI, .340/.425/.521Tejada now has a .968 OPS this season in 41 minor league games back in the Mets sys

Tweets