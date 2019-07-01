New York Mets

nj.com
44764456_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Cubs’ Theo Epstein laying groundwork to fire manager Joe Maddon, hire Joe Girardi? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Joe Maddon is in his fifth year managing the Chicago Cubs. A World Series win in 2016 made Maddon a legend, but is it time for a new voice in the dugout?

Tweets