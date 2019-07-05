New York Mets

The Mets Police
44765466_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Seaver was Terrible not Terrific but of course scammed a win

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

I feel so so bad for Jerry Koosman who (a) kills himself every 5th day with these bums not scoring and (b) is stuck on a team that refuses to field a 4 man rotation. Seaver, meanwhile, gives up 4 runs in 7.2 and of course scams his 13th win.  Do you...

Tweets