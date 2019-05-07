New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jeurys Familia Returned From Injured List With Better Velocity

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

The Mets signed right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia to a three-year, $30 million deal in the offseason and to this point it has looked like a disaster.When the former Mets closer was placed o

Tweets