New York Mets

ESPN
44772708_thumbnail

Mets host Seinfeld bobblehead night at Citi Field

by: ESPN.com ESPN 10m

The first 25,000 fans at the ballpark will get a Jerry Seinfeld bobblehead that does not bear much resemblance to the comedian, and Seinfeld will be reunited with longtime Mets star and TV analyst Keith Hernandez.

Tweets