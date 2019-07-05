New York Mets

New York Post
44772910_thumbnail

‘Interesting’ but ‘gross’: Jeff McNeil’s up-close view of Joey Chestnut’s win

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2m

Jeff McNeil spent his day off watching another master of his craft. The Mets’ All-Star infielder/outfielder was at Coney Island on July 4, serving as a judge for the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating

Tweets