New York Mets

Newsday
44773831_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil on judging Joey Chestnut's latest win: 'It was kind of gross' | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 5, 2019 7:21 PM Newsday 4m

Jeff McNeil could almost not conceive of the competitive display in front of him. The speed. The relentlessness. The sodium intake. “It was kind of gross,” he said of the Coney Island Hot Dog eating c

Tweets