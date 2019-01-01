New York Mets
McNeil serves as judge for hot dog eating contest
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- As soon as Jeff McNeil found out the Mets had a rare off-day on the Fourth of July, he knew he wanted to spend it attending the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. McNeil contacted his agent, who offered him something...
-
Allowing the Mets to outbid him for Edwin Diaz was one of the better decisions Matt Klentak made last winter.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jacob deGrom gave back the lead on a leadoff walk, a double and an RBI infield hit. He has one win in his last 10 starts, counting tonight, despite a 3.29 ERA over that stretch. Mets 2, Phillies 2, mid-seventh.Super Fan
-
Oh.@NYPost_Mets they were booing him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lefty vs lefty, both hitters swing at the first pitch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fans chanting "Br-uuuuce" for Cano. In honor of the trade?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
🚨 Mixed #LABR Trade Alert 🚨 The Athletic's @allinkid gets: Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Wheeler, Tommy Pham, Tony Wolters & Adam Eaton. FanGraphs Sleeper & Bust (@sporer/@jasoncollette) get: Christian Yelich, Kole Calhoun, Yandy Diaz & Tucker Barnhart.Blogger / Podcaster
