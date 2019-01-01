New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44774196_thumbnail

McNeil serves as judge for hot dog eating contest

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- As soon as Jeff McNeil found out the Mets had a rare off-day on the Fourth of July, he knew he wanted to spend it attending the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. McNeil contacted his agent, who offered him something...

Tweets