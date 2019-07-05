New York Mets
Jerry Seinfeld throws out dynamite first pitch for the New York Mets (Video)
by: Geoff Magliocchetti — Elite Sports NY 8m
As the sitcom Seinfeld celebrated its 30th anniversary, its titular character/actor threw out the first pitch for his beloved New York Mets.
Tweets
Allowing the Mets to outbid him for Edwin Diaz was one of the better decisions Matt Klentak made last winter.TV / Radio Personality
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jacob deGrom gave back the lead on a leadoff walk, a double and an RBI infield hit. He has one win in his last 10 starts, counting tonight, despite a 3.29 ERA over that stretch. Mets 2, Phillies 2, mid-seventh.Super Fan
Oh.@NYPost_Mets they were booing him.Beat Writer / Columnist
Lefty vs lefty, both hitters swing at the first pitch.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets fans chanting "Br-uuuuce" for Cano. In honor of the trade?Beat Writer / Columnist
🚨 Mixed #LABR Trade Alert 🚨 The Athletic's @allinkid gets: Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Wheeler, Tommy Pham, Tony Wolters & Adam Eaton. FanGraphs Sleeper & Bust (@sporer/@jasoncollette) get: Christian Yelich, Kole Calhoun, Yandy Diaz & Tucker Barnhart.Blogger / Podcaster
