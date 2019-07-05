New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jacob deGrom sharp, Edwin Diaz not | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated July 5, 2019 10:31 PM — Newsday 33s
As is so often been the case this year, it wasn’t necessarily that the Mets lost Friday night — after all, they’ve done that 49 times already this season. It was how they lost. Painfully, frustratingl
Tweets
-
ICYMI: @coutinho9 joined @Hardestyespn on ESPN NY Tonight to recap another tough Mets loss, and why Edwin Diaz has struggled. LISTEN: https://t.co/rMFNMfQPGCTV / Radio Network
-
Big Time Baseball: should MadBum be traded? Will Yates? Many other trade deadline thoughts. Some manager notes. With @YankeesWFAN @RDCSports https://t.co/gX3QLy6phCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Have never experienced an earthquake and don't want to. Stay safe, friends in SoCal and Vegas.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets get rid of two Colemans https://t.co/wsQJKWcgT5Blogger / Podcaster
-
The fact that the Mets are 11 games under .500 in games started by Jacob deGrom over the last year and a half is absolutely inconceivableTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @john_jastremski: Yanks keep rolling. Mets pen continues to stink. @SNYtv 11 PM w @emacSNY @mariacmarino @MarcMalusis & @NYNJHarperBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets