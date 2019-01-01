New York Mets

deGrom flashes All-Star arsenal, but Mets fall

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- As much as he tried not to think about it, Pete Alonso figured there was a good chance he would make the National League All-Star team on the strength of his standout season. Jeff McNeil estimated his own chances at 50-50, though leading...

