Edwin Diaz is still the Mets closer, but for how much longer?

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m

Edwin Diaz leaves the mound under a shower of boos in the ninth inning of the Mets 7-2 loss to the Phillies Friday night at Citi Field. NEW YORK -- Edwin Diaz, acquired in the off-season to be the Mets closer for years to come, may not even be their...

