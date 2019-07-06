New York Mets

The Mets Police
41468234_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: “How far will it Carry?”

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 15s

During Pete Alonso’s 29th (yes, 29th) home run of the season last night against the Phillies, there was something rather unique in Gary Cohen’s call, a phrase that you rarely hear him say: “How far will it carry?” I have to say, I like it better...

Tweets