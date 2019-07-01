New York Mets

Mets Merized

Callaway Doesn’t Dismiss Using Edwin Diaz In Non-Closer Role

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

Following another late-inning collapse, this time a 7-2 defeat to the Philadephia Phillies, New York Mets manager, Mickey Callaway refused to commit to keeping his beleaguered closer, right-hander

Tweets