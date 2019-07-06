New York Mets

The Mets Police
44784085_thumbnail

You Own This Mets Jersey: Guillorme!

by: Niko Goutakolis The Mets Police 4m

Here’s something interesting, a Luismi jersey, featuring #77, which was his number in Spring Training a couple years back, but in a primary home pinstripe uniform top. I seriously doubt anyone else owns that….. H/T: Manny S. on Twitter Add Mets...

Tweets