Mets Have Checked in On Shane Greene Trade Possibility With Tigers
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 49s
Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press writes that in addition to Joe Jimenez, the Mets have also checked in on the possibility of acquiring Shane Greene in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.G
