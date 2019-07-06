New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen hasn't been very accountable of late
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
The New York Mets’ season is all but over before we even hit the All Star Break. Despite bold proclamations from General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen over the winter, the Mets are 10 games belo…
Tweets
-
Most games with at least 2 extra-base hits this season: Josh Bell: 14 Hunter Renfroe: 10 Anthony Rendon: 10 Nolan Arenado: 10 Pete Alonso: 10 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball, 93mph Slider and 92mph Changeup, Overlay.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Edwin Diaz after another rough outing: "To be honest, I don't really have an answer right now" https://t.co/ah24A5ymP8TV / Radio Network
-
Heatmaps for Edwin Diaz's slider from '19 (left) to '18 (right). Appears to be leaving his slider in the middle of the zone a lot more. Could be why his slider's avg. exit velo has risen nearly 4.0 mph, launch angle increased 9 degrees & his xwOBA has gone up 93 points. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The call that nearly changed everything https://t.co/aZu9ooIQdHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MiLB: Baseball, but spooky.Minors
- More Mets Tweets