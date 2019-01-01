New York Mets

Metsblog
44789421_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard paired with Tomas Nido again as Mets host Phillies, Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets (39-49, 13.5 GB in NL East) continue their three-game set with the Phillies (46-42, 6.5 GB in NL East) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Citi Field.

Tweets