New York Mets

Metstradamus
44789942_thumbnail

7/6/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The New York Mets (39-49) celebrated 30 years of Seinfeld last night, but they didn’t do a ton to make super fan Jerry Seinfeld happy. Despite carrying a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, the…

Tweets