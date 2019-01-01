New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets plan to keep Diaz in closer role
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
NEW YORK -- When asked Saturday if struggling reliever Edwin Díaz is still his closer, Mickey Callaway paused for a long moment before answering. “Yeah,” the Mets' manager finally said. “Going into today, he is.” The reason, Callaway said, is twofold.
Tweets
-
Woj is reporting that tonight's game is expected to start at 8 pm ET.TV / Radio Network
-
Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.Tonight's game will not start at the scheduled time. We will provide updates as they become available. #Mets https://t.co/pMGgLdIhZuOfficial Team Account
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cabernetfanc: Passing on the Mets for a night in Philly with friends... #SaturdayNight #metstwitter #Philadelphia #LGM https://t.co/I1tpc8S6OKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @icebergs95: @SNYtv Why didn't the Seahawks run the ball on the 1-yard line?Blogger / Podcaster
-
You know, Brodie Van Vagenen's "Come Get Us" declaration from the offseason actually works quite well for the trade deadline.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets