New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44790341_thumbnail

Mets plan to keep Diaz in closer role

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- When asked Saturday if struggling reliever Edwin Díaz is still his closer, Mickey Callaway paused for a long moment before answering. “Yeah,” the Mets' manager finally said. “Going into today, he is.” The reason, Callaway said, is twofold.

Tweets