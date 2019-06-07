New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Jake Arrieta vs Noah Syndergaard (7/6/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 2m
Chris is scheduled for the Gut Reaction
Tweets
-
Woj is reporting that tonight's game is expected to start at 8 pm ET.TV / Radio Network
-
Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.Tonight's game will not start at the scheduled time. We will provide updates as they become available. #Mets https://t.co/pMGgLdIhZuOfficial Team Account
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cabernetfanc: Passing on the Mets for a night in Philly with friends... #SaturdayNight #metstwitter #Philadelphia #LGM https://t.co/I1tpc8S6OKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @icebergs95: @SNYtv Why didn't the Seahawks run the ball on the 1-yard line?Blogger / Podcaster
-
You know, Brodie Van Vagenen's "Come Get Us" declaration from the offseason actually works quite well for the trade deadline.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets