New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DJ LeMahieu the first-half AL MVP? See what David Lennon has to say on that award and more | Newsday
by: David Lennon @DPLennon — Newsday 4m
CLEVELAND — To anyone that actually figured out how the balloting for this year’s All-Star Game worked, congratulations. We can’t help but long for the days of those ballpark-distributed punch cards,
Tweets
-
RT @jimmyferlito: @Metstradamus No one is safe.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hoskins doubles and Segura scores to make it a 4-2 #Phillies leadBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Mets fan was yelling at a guy wearing a Yankees hat near the press box. Meanwhile, Syndergaard yields an RBI double to Rhys Hoskins. "You're a wonderful pitcher, Syndergaard," another fan yells. 4-2 Philly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
They usually say to wait and reserve judgement on a GM hiring for a few years. With that said, I can’t remember a particular situation going as terribly as quickly as the one with the Mets and BVW. It just seems to get worse and more toxic by the hour.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Get this motherf---er out of here. I'll knock you the f--- out, bro. Go do your f---ing press conference. Does that mean the Mets lead the league in fWAR?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have been through like 8 different coaching staffs, how has no one ever been able to teach Noah how to hold the **** runner?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets