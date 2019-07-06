New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets may turn to Steven Matz for Edwin Diaz relief
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2m
Edwin Diaz isn’t losing his job just yet. Mets manager Mickey Callaway stood behind his struggling closer on Saturday following another blowup Friday night. Considering the lack of options —
Tweets
-
RT @jimmyferlito: @Metstradamus No one is safe.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hoskins doubles and Segura scores to make it a 4-2 #Phillies leadBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Mets fan was yelling at a guy wearing a Yankees hat near the press box. Meanwhile, Syndergaard yields an RBI double to Rhys Hoskins. "You're a wonderful pitcher, Syndergaard," another fan yells. 4-2 Philly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
They usually say to wait and reserve judgement on a GM hiring for a few years. With that said, I can’t remember a particular situation going as terribly as quickly as the one with the Mets and BVW. It just seems to get worse and more toxic by the hour.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Get this motherf---er out of here. I'll knock you the f--- out, bro. Go do your f---ing press conference. Does that mean the Mets lead the league in fWAR?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have been through like 8 different coaching staffs, how has no one ever been able to teach Noah how to hold the **** runner?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets