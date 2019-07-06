New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mickey Callaway hasn't pulled trigger on Diaz... yet | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 6, 2019 7:49 PM — Newsday 10m
Edwin Diaz’s performance Friday night seemed to bring the Mets to the cusp of replacing him as the team’s closer. However, manager Mickey Callaway said before Saturday night’s game that the club wasn’
Tweets
-
RT @jimmyferlito: @Metstradamus No one is safe.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hoskins doubles and Segura scores to make it a 4-2 #Phillies leadBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Mets fan was yelling at a guy wearing a Yankees hat near the press box. Meanwhile, Syndergaard yields an RBI double to Rhys Hoskins. "You're a wonderful pitcher, Syndergaard," another fan yells. 4-2 Philly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
They usually say to wait and reserve judgement on a GM hiring for a few years. With that said, I can’t remember a particular situation going as terribly as quickly as the one with the Mets and BVW. It just seems to get worse and more toxic by the hour.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Get this motherf---er out of here. I'll knock you the f--- out, bro. Go do your f---ing press conference. Does that mean the Mets lead the league in fWAR?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have been through like 8 different coaching staffs, how has no one ever been able to teach Noah how to hold the **** runner?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets