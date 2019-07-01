New York Mets

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen reportedly had chair-throwing flip-out on Mickey Callaway, coaching staff - nj.com

by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 34s

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen reportedly threw a chair during a heated meeting with embattled manager Mickey Callaway and his coaches, according to The New York Post.

