by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 6, 2019 8:35 PM Newsday 3m

After what has felt like an eternity since he started playing for the Mets, Robinson Cano’s bat finally has stirred. The second baseman entered play on Saturday night against the Phillies with five mu

    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 4m
    RT @jimmyferlito: @Metstradamus No one is safe.
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 6m
    Hoskins doubles and Segura scores to make it a 4-2 #Phillies lead
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzYahoo 7m
    A Mets fan was yelling at a guy wearing a Yankees hat near the press box. Meanwhile, Syndergaard yields an RBI double to Rhys Hoskins. "You're a wonderful pitcher, Syndergaard," another fan yells. 4-2 Philly.
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 8m
    They usually say to wait and reserve judgement on a GM hiring for a few years. With that said, I can’t remember a particular situation going as terribly as quickly as the one with the Mets and BVW. It just seems to get worse and more toxic by the hour.
    Peter Botte @PeterBotte 8m
    Get this motherf---er out of here. I'll knock you the f--- out, bro. Go do your f---ing press conference. Does that mean the Mets lead the league in fWAR?
    Maggie Wiggin @maggie162 8m
    The Mets have been through like 8 different coaching staffs, how has no one ever been able to teach Noah how to hold the **** runner?
