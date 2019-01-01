New York Mets

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen flips chair in fiery meeting with coaching staff

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 11m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen flipped a chair in a fiery meeting with his coaching staff following Friday&#39;s loss to the Phillies, multiple sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports.

