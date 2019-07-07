New York Mets

Daily News
Brodie Van Wagenen throws chair during heated meeting: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 8m

Newly minted Mets GM Van Wagenen threw a chair during a coaches’ meeting after the bullpen imploded in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 7-2 loss to the Phillies on Friday night at Citi Field, according to a source that confirmed a published report.

