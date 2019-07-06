New York Mets
Mickey Callaway ejected after two Mets hit by pitches, umpire doesn't enforce warning | Newsday
by: Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com Updated July 6, 2019 10:57 PM — Newsday 1m
Oh, where to begin. In another wild evening for the Mets on Saturday night, tensions ran high in the bottom of the fifth inning, resulting in the ejections of Todd Frazier and Mickey Callaway by home
RT @LIDucksGM: And no chairs thrown.Blogger / Podcaster
Full quote: "If Frazier’s not happy about it he can come see me," Arrieta said. "I’ll put a dent in his skull." #Mets #Phillies #wutBeat Writer / Columnist
Ducks won Twitter today with the signing of T.J. Rivera and this tweet:And no chairs thrown. https://t.co/Wcy2WIULgqBeat Writer / Columnist
Remember, guys. Flipping a piece of wood in celebration is bad. Hurling a 95-mph leather missile at someone's head - potentially causing life-altering injury - is 'part of the game.'Jake Arrieta: “Frazier’s not happy about it, he can come see me. I’ll put a dent in his skull.” This just got real.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Show Some Fire in 6-5 Win Over Phillies https://t.co/KBE0C2j401 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Ummmmm?"Frazier's not happy about it he can come see me. I'll put a dent in his skull." Jake Arietta is a liiiiiiiittle mad about Todd Frazier being mad https://t.co/OEjy1zo8ZGBlogger / Podcaster
